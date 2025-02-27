Ramsau: On the right track

The most important thing, as in life: get up and carry on. The tranquil winter landscape of Ramsau am Dachstein can also be enjoyed on a horse-drawn carriage ride, a fat bike tour or a snowshoe hike. Between sport and nature, I immerse myself in a piece of Styrian craftsmanship and visit the oldest loden mill in the world. Loden has been made here according to tradition since 1434. Boss Jörg Steiner shows me around the production facility and explains how the fabric is made. What makes it so special? Its robustness. Jörg believes that people today could do with more of it.