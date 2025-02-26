“Germany has not grown together”

Better Wessis and whining Ossis

In Germany, on the other hand, the renowned Krone journalist believes that the election Sunday ushered in a kind of farewell symphony of top politicians. Who is affected by this? Seinitz: "Scholz is gone. Lindner from the FDP is gone. Sahra Wagenknecht can't bring herself to resign. But she is out of the picture. Only in eastern Germany is she and her party represented in the state parliaments of the new German states. And if you look at the German electoral map with the color of the dominant parties: On the left is the old Federal Republic of Germany, which is black. And on the right, the former GDR, which is AfD blue. Except for Berlin. But the rest of the old GDR is blue across the board. The AfD has up to forty percent there. For me, that's a phenomenon. Instead of growing together, the two parts of Germany are drifting apart again. I have friends in the west of Germany. They are getting fed up with the fact that they are still paying the solidarity surcharge for the development of the new federal states in eastern Germany. It's been there since reunification. The figures for reconstruction. And then they have to put up with being told something 'from over there'. Yes, they're still talking about "over there". Germany hasn't grown together. Those in the West are the 'better Westerners'. And those in the East are the whining Ossis. That's unbelievable."