The "crown" hikes

Win starting places for the Linz24 Danube Trail

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 05:00

On March 15, the "Krone" family will set off together to hike the most beautiful trails around Linz - without any timekeeping or competition. Ten readers have the chance to win the last available starting places. Take part right here!

Nature, adventure and challenge are guaranteed for participants in the Linz24 Danube Trail. Hikers, Nordic walkers and runners can test their fitness on six different distances (12, 22, 35, 55, 75 and 100 kilometers).

There is plenty of time for selfies along the way. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
There is plenty of time for selfies along the way.
The start and finish are at the Linzerie on Taubenmarkt. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
The start and finish are at the Linzerie on Taubenmarkt.
As a leisurely family hike, together with friends and colleagues or alone: no matter how you start on March 15 - only the arrival counts, because there is no timekeeping. There are also great refreshment stations along the way, providing participants with regional refreshments. Further information about the Linz 24 Donautrail can be found HERE

A sporting event without any timekeeping. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
A sporting event without any timekeeping.
The "Krone" has the last available places
It is no longer possible to register for the Linz24 Donautrail as all places for all distances are already fully booked! But the "Krone" has the last available tickets for its readers, which can now be won. 

We are giving away 3x2 tickets for the 12 km distance and 2x2 tickets for the 22 km distance. Simply select your favorite route in the form below, enter your dates and you will be entered into the draw. And to all those who did not get a starting place: The participants are looking forward to lots of spectators along the routes and in the start/finish area in the Linzerie at Taubenmarkt. The closing date for entries is March 6, 14:00. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

