Win starting places for the Linz24 Danube Trail

We are giving away 3x2 tickets for the 12 km distance and 2x2 tickets for the 22 km distance. Simply select your favorite route in the form below, enter your dates and you will be entered into the draw. And to all those who did not get a starting place: The participants are looking forward to lots of spectators along the routes and in the start/finish area in the Linzerie at Taubenmarkt. The closing date for entries is March 6, 14:00.