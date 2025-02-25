Video message
Prayers are also being said for the Pope in the Gaza Strip
The state of health of Pope Francis, who has been in the "Agostino Gemelli" polyclinic in Rome since February 14, remains critical but stable. Wishes for recovery and prayers from all over the world are currently trickling into the Vatican. Now the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church has even received a video from the Gaza Strip.
The small Catholic community in the war-torn coastal strip on the Mediterranean thanked him for his support over the past few months and promised to continue praying for the pontiff, who is suffering from pneumonia.
"The whole world is praying for you"
In the video message, which is around 40 seconds long and was reported on by the Vatican's own news portal Vatican News, a group of around 40 faithful in thick jackets stand together in front of an altar. It says: "It is very, very cold. But we want to express our gratitude, our closeness and our prayers. The whole world is praying for you and is very grateful to you. And we all wish you good health." Several children are also present.
Francis, who has been hospitalized since the middle of the month, maintains close contact with the parish of the Holy Family in Gaza. According to the Vatican, he has called almost every day since the beginning of the war. He also spoke to the parish priest there, Father Gabriel Romanelli, several times from the hospital. According to official figures, there were around 1000 Christians living in Gaza before the war began, including 135 Catholics.
