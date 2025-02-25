Transitional president:
Syria is “in intensive care with wounds”
The Syrian transitional government has launched a national dialog on rebuilding the country. At the start of the conference series, Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized that the revolution had saved the country from destruction, but that the country was burdened with numerous wounds.
Today, Syria is "in intensive care". Al-Sharaa appealed to his compatriots to work together to heal, protect, build and prosper the country. After years of crisis, the country can only be rebuilt united and on the basis of the rule of law, explained the leader of the Islamist rebel alliance Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Furthermore, the state must have a monopoly on weapons.
During the civil war, several armed groups controlled different parts of the country. While the north-west and north-east were largely under the control of various opposition forces, ruler Bashar al-Assad controlled large parts of the rest of the country until his fall.
Not all parties invited to the conference
The new government, which consists mainly of former HTS officials, has announced a process for drafting a new constitution and elections in the country. However, there is still heavy fighting in parts of the country. The conference is intended to mark a turning point for Syria's future. Representatives of civil society, the opposition and religious communities are present. There had previously been criticism that not all armed groups were represented, including the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, which control areas in the north-east of the country.
