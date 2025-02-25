Syria is “in intensive care with wounds”

Not all parties invited to the conference

The new government, which consists mainly of former HTS officials, has announced a process for drafting a new constitution and elections in the country. However, there is still heavy fighting in parts of the country. The conference is intended to mark a turning point for Syria's future. Representatives of civil society, the opposition and religious communities are present. There had previously been criticism that not all armed groups were represented, including the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, which control areas in the north-east of the country.