Number of smokers continues to fall worldwide
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of tobacco users worldwide has fallen by a third over the past 20 years. Millions of lives have been saved as a result, said Adriana Blanco Marquizo, head of the secretariat of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.
According to WHO estimates, seven million people die directly from tobacco use every year and a further 1.3 million from passive smoking. In 2020, 36.7 percent of men and 7.8 percent of women used tobacco.
The WHO estimates the cost of treatment and lost production due to sick tobacco users at 1.4 trillion dollars a year. Every year, 600 million trees are felled to grow tobacco, 22 billion tons of water are consumed and a good 80 million tons of CO₂ are released.
"Tobacco is a plague on humanity"
"Tobacco is a scourge of humanity," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "It is the leading cause of preventable death and disease worldwide." The WHO does not accept tobacco heaters or e-cigarettes advertised as less harmful by the tobacco industry as an alternative. Users are also exposed to harmful substances.
The Convention (FCTC) is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week and 183 countries are members. The treaty aims to reduce tobacco consumption and minimize the damage to health and the environment. In addition to smoking, tobacco consumption also includes chewing or snuffing tobacco. Signatories are to ban advertising and sponsorship for tobacco products, take action against the illegal trade and significantly increase tobacco taxes.
