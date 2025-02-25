CDU and SPD have already started talks

The background to this is that a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag and Bundesrat is required for both a reform of the debt brake enshrined in the Basic Law and the establishment of a new special fund. The Left Party has already announced that it may be open to a reform in favor of investments, but not in favor of defense spending. The CDU/CSU's about-turn is considered remarkable because it had categorically rejected corresponding demands from the SPD, Greens and also CDU state premiers to reform the debt brake during the election campaign.