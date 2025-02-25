Merz presses for speed
CDU and SPD have already started talks
Election winner Friedrich Merz is pushing the pace. His CDU has already started talks with the SPD today, Tuesday. At a one-and-a-half hour meeting between Merz and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, they are said to have discussed the organization of the transition phase between Sunday's parliamentary elections and the formation of a new government.
Merz reiterated his intention to form a new government by Easter. He emphasized that there were a number of issues that could not be delayed. These include, in particular, security policy in the face of a rapidly changing world situation, migration and the poor economic situation. "All of this requires a government capable of taking action," emphasized Merz. He assumed that the CDU/CSU would be able to agree a "good coalition agreement" with the Social Democrats "in the foreseeable future".
Söder: "We have to pull ourselves together"
Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU) believes the CDU/CSU and SPD have a duty to form a new government together. Germany is facing a historically difficult situation, both economically and in terms of foreign policy, he said on ARD's "Morgenmagazin". Added to this is the strength of the political fringes. "So we have to pull ourselves together and actually form a government that solves the migration issue and also solves the economic issue."
Will reform of the debt brake be waved through quickly
As the AfD and the Left Party have a blocking minority in the new Bundestag when it comes to amending the German constitution, there is currently a debate as to whether the debt brake could still be relaxed with the majority of the old Bundestag. Söder said that this would have to be examined carefully. There are arguments for and against it.
The background to this is that a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag and Bundesrat is required for both a reform of the debt brake enshrined in the Basic Law and the establishment of a new special fund. The Left Party has already announced that it may be open to a reform in favor of investments, but not in favor of defense spending. The CDU/CSU's about-turn is considered remarkable because it had categorically rejected corresponding demands from the SPD, Greens and also CDU state premiers to reform the debt brake during the election campaign.
Scholz wants to complete his term of office "properly"
Following the SPD's election defeat, Scholz had announced that he would carry out his work as head of government "properly to the end". The office of the German Chancellor and his ministers will end when the new Bundestag convenes on March 25. However, Germany's Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will then ask Scholz to continue in office until a successor is appointed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
