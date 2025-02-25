New ranking! Manuel Feller is the advertising emperor

In terms of advertising placement, it was clear that TV broadcasts accounted for the largest share with around EUR 1.13 billion, followed by print with no less than EUR 310 million and online images with just under EUR 236 million. Around 37% of all sponsorship activities were also attributable to domestic events, representing an advertising value of € 623 million. Vienna led the regional ranking ahead of Kitzbühel, primarily due to the soccer activities surrounding the ÖFB, the two clubs SK Rapid and FK Austria Wien as well as the Erste Bank Tennis Open.