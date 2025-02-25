Building fires: Batteries and messies cause danger

"Batteries are one cause of the increase. A lot of disorganization or uncleanliness also increasingly leads to fires," said Markus Mittnecker, Head of the Fire Prevention Unit at the Provincial Fire Brigade Association, referring to the "Messietum". Batteries affect all devices from cell phones to e-scooters and e-bikes. The most frequent fires are in the kitchen. According to a study by the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV), this is where the flames originate in 44% of cases. This is followed by the living room with 11 percent.