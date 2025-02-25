12-year-old in surgery: decision on charges soon

On January 13, 2024, a surgeon in Graz smuggled her twelve-year-old daughter into an operating room. There, an emergency patient, a 33-year-old Styrian at the time, was operated on after a forestry accident. It is suspected that the girl had a hand in the operation and even drilled a hole in his head.

Several versions

The "Krone" newspaper uncovered the case in June, shortly before which the public prosecutor's office opened an investigation. Three versions of what actually happened can be found in the investigation file. The first version, which was also admitted by the actual surgeon, at least within the hospital, but has since been denied: "Yes, she drilled!" The surgeon initially denied entirely that her daughter had been involved.