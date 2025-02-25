World Championships as an opportunity? Biggest ski jumping mystery of the season

Instead of continuing to compete, Paschke and his team in Oberstdorf prepared specifically for the World Championships in Trondheim. "As coaches, we need a clear plan, which we have here, and we need a simple, practicable correction for him. It's no use telling him five things that he needs to improve. We will pick out one element and work on it," announced the DSV coach and now hopes that the measure has borne fruit. We won't find out for a few days ...