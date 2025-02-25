Hope for recovery
Pope’s condition has improved slightly
Pope Francis has spent another "quiet night" in the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. Following a "slight improvement" in the 88-year-old prominent patient's critical state of health, there is growing hope that the Holy Father will recover.
The head of the Roman Catholic Church rested well throughout the night on Tuesday in his room at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, according to an early Vatican statement.
On Monday evening, the Vatican press office reported that his condition had improved slightly. The slight renal insufficiency gave no cause for concern. The oxygen therapy for the bilateral pneumonia had been continued with reduced oxygen levels.
Thousands of people in prayer
The Vatican had invited the faithful to pray the daily rosary for Francis on Monday evening. Despite the rain, thousands prayed for the sick Pope in St. Peter's Square.
The number two in the Vatican, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, led the prayer. He recalled the many Catholics who have been praying for the hospitalized Pope for days - including in Francis' Argentinian homeland.
Numerous faithful prayed for the Pope at an open-air mass in Buenos Aires, which was celebrated by the Archbishop of Buenos Aires - Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, a successor to Francis in this office - in the Plaza Constitución in the center of the Argentine capital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
