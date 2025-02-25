Vorteilswelt
"If you can do it"

ÖSV legend: “I’m just a mosquito”

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 10:33

ÖSV legend Fritz Strobl has taken his hat off to Mikaela Shiffrin. After the US American celebrated her 100th World Cup victory, the 52-year-old remarked appreciatively and with a good dose of humor: "With my nine World Cup victories, I'm just a mosquito!" Strobl also has a clear opinion on when an athlete can "ski upside down or naked". 

"One hundred World Cup victories! You have to let that melt in your mouth. You can only congratulate her," said Strobl on "Sport und Talk" on Servus TV, expressing his fascination with Shiffrin's performance. The US American had set an impressive record. "With my nine World Cup victories, I'm just a mosquito," joked the ÖSV legend appreciatively. 

Strobl was also impressed by the way the ski queen delivered on Sunday in Sestriere: "Everything was prepared for the hundred. The skis, the gloves. Everyone had been waiting for it and then delivered like that: That shows strength of nerve." 

"Standing on your head or skiing naked"
But the focus was not only on Shiffrin's historic performance. The 52-year-old also talked about the interplay between sporting success and jokes. Strobl explained that performance is a significant factor here.

Fritz Strobl (Bild: krone.at/sport)
Fritz Strobl
(Bild: krone.at/sport)

"First of all, your sporting performance has to be right, otherwise you can be as colorful as you like. If you haven't performed so well that someone takes notice of you because of the sport, then you can stand on your head or ski naked," said the former ski racer. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
