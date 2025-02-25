Threat of trade war
Paris invites to steel summit after meeting with Trump
The French government has invited EU industry ministers to Paris on Thursday to discuss measures to "maintain" steel production in Europe. The aim is to prevent an impending trade war with the USA.
As announced by the French Ministry of Industry on Monday evening, the meeting prepared by French Industry Minister Marc Ferracci and his Italian colleague Adolfo Urso is to take place "in the presence of the Polish EU Council Presidency".
A joint declaration with concrete proposals is also to be adopted. According to the information provided, around 15 steel-producing countries have been invited, including Austria, Poland, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Greece, Finland, Hungary, Sweden, the Netherlands, Romania, Belgium and Slovenia. However, the list of participants is not yet complete, the ministry explained.
Europe threatened with a trade war
US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the US at the beginning of February. According to the US President, the additional duties will amount to "25 percent without exemptions or exceptions" and will become due from March 12. The EU Commission had criticized the tariffs as "unjustified" and announced "decisive and proportionate countermeasures".
At a meeting with Trump in Washington on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for "fair competition" and "more investment" on both sides of the Atlantic.
"I hope I convinced him," said the French President in an interview on US television channel Fox News after the meeting at the White House. He told his US counterpart that he could not afford to "wage a trade war against China and Europe at the same time".
