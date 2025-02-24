Baby without a chance
Tourist throws newborn out of hotel window!
A shocking incident has taken place in Paris: An 18-year-old US-American woman was arrested after she allegedly threw her newborn child out of the window of a hotel room. The baby, apparently still connected to the umbilical cord, did not survive the serious injuries and died shortly after being taken to hospital.
The incident occurred early Monday morning at around 6 a.m. in a hotel in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, in the Porte de Montreuil district. According to the police, the young woman threw the child out of a window on the second floor.
Baby could not be saved
Rescue workers immediately took the newborn to the Robert Debré Hospital, but at 7.45 a.m. he was pronounced dead. The Paris public prosecutor's office announced that a murder investigation had been opened. "The newborn received emergency treatment but could not survive," the statement from the authority said.
The mother, a US citizen, was traveling in Europe with a group of young adults. After the alleged crime, she was admitted to hospital to receive post-natal medical care.
Pregnancy suppressed?
She was arrested on site during her stay. Investigators are looking into whether the woman may have experienced pregnancy suppression - a condition in which expectant mothers are unaware of or do not realize their own pregnancy.
Representatives of the public prosecutor's office and numerous investigators arrived at the scene to clarify the circumstances of the case. There is currently no official statement from the US embassy in Paris.
