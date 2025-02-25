Klagenfurt saves money
“Is the public order office important?”
Angelika Hödl (SP) delivers her savings proposals in the "Krone" series: "We need more businesses. Personnel structure hasn't changed since Poldi Guggenberger."
Klagenfurt has to tighten its belt, there is a shortfall of 19 million euros for the 2025 budget. This time Angelika Hödl (SP) presents her savings proposals. She has been a member of the municipal council since 2003 and was the closest advisor to the red ex-mayor Maria Luise Mathiaschitz.
Biggest savings potential: personnel
"Realistically, the biggest potential for savings lies in personnel and the conversion to a modern administration. The structure of the city council has not changed since the Leopold Guggenberger era - decades ago - and is not efficient. Of course, the mayor and personnel officer would have to make a change. But Christian Scheider is unfortunately doing nothing about it."
"A lot of people retire from the town hall; cutting back on replacements costs millions. Because the workforce is the most expensive. More partial retirement should be made possible, that would bring savings.
And the entire public order office should be questioned. That would save a lot of money. On the revenue side, the tax on secondary residences needs to be tightened. There is a housing shortage, but many homes are empty all year round. A high secondary residence fee should be charged for this.
Efforts are also needed with regard to municipal tax. There are five to ten times as many people employed by the business service in Villach as in Klagenfurt, where there is just one person. In times of the Koralmbahn, we need new businesses.
Every job in Klagenfurt is crucial. We are an attractive location for tech industries, research and development. This also plays an important role in financial equalization.
Many small screws bring success when it comes to saving money. In the town hall, work is being duplicated in many departments. There is still no strategy. Savings can be made in every department, everyone knows that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.