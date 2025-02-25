Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Klagenfurt saves money

“Is the public order office important?”

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 10:01

Angelika Hödl (SP) delivers her savings proposals in the "Krone" series: "We need more businesses. Personnel structure hasn't changed since Poldi Guggenberger."

0 Kommentare

Klagenfurt has to tighten its belt, there is a shortfall of 19 million euros for the 2025 budget. This time Angelika Hödl (SP) presents her savings proposals. She has been a member of the municipal council since 2003 and was the closest advisor to the red ex-mayor Maria Luise Mathiaschitz.

Biggest savings potential: personnel
"Realistically, the biggest potential for savings lies in personnel and the conversion to a modern administration. The structure of the city council has not changed since the Leopold Guggenberger era - decades ago - and is not efficient. Of course, the mayor and personnel officer would have to make a change. But Christian Scheider is unfortunately doing nothing about it."

"A lot of people retire from the town hall; cutting back on replacements costs millions. Because the workforce is the most expensive. More partial retirement should be made possible, that would bring savings.

And the entire public order office should be questioned. That would save a lot of money. On the revenue side, the tax on secondary residences needs to be tightened. There is a housing shortage, but many homes are empty all year round. A high secondary residence fee should be charged for this.

Efforts are also needed with regard to municipal tax. There are five to ten times as many people employed by the business service in Villach as in Klagenfurt, where there is just one person. In times of the Koralmbahn, we need new businesses.

Every job in Klagenfurt is crucial. We are an attractive location for tech industries, research and development. This also plays an important role in financial equalization.

Many small screws bring success when it comes to saving money. In the town hall, work is being duplicated in many departments. There is still no strategy. Savings can be made in every department, everyone knows that."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf