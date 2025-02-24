Father of released Austro hostage speaks out

Trapped in a dark tunnel system

"I can't say exactly how he felt" - trapped in the dark tunnel system for ten months - says his father Gilad Korngold (63). He no longer knows in which bombed-out apartments he was previously held captive. "But I've seen him and he looks good, he can walk." The first thing Tal told a social worker when he was allowed to get into the minivan at 7am on Saturday: "I need a shower to get rid of the smell of Gaza before I take my wife and children in my arms."