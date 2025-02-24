Creepy revolution?
New AI butler for the home causes a stir
The dream of having your own household robot could soon become a reality - but not without a certain amount of unease: the Norwegian-Californian company 1X has unveiled Neo Gamma, a humanoid robot designed to take over everyday household tasks.
Neo Gamma is the successor to the Beta model and has improved AI functions as well as an even more human-like way of moving. The special feature: The robot is covered in a so-called "KnitSuit" - a flexible fabric suit designed to make its movements appear smoother.
But while this design trick is intended to give Neo Gamma a friendly touch, its black, eyeless face panel creates a rather sinister effect.
"Everyone will have our helper at home"
The company 1X, which is financially supported by OpenAI and others, is currently testing Neo Gamma in selected households. CEO Bernt Børnich explained: "There is a not-too-distant future in which we will all have our own robot helper at home." The aim is to integrate Neo Gamma into people's everyday lives as quickly as possible.
However, the project is still at an early stage. 1X speaks of a first step and at the same time warns that a lot of work is still needed before a commercial market launch is possible.
Will robots really soon be ready for mass production?
1X is not the only company working on a humanoid robot for the home. Tesla is also developing a similar model with Optimus, while the company Figure has presented an AI-controlled robot that can even communicate thanks to OpenAI's language model.
However, despite high levels of investment, the question remains as to whether such robots will actually become suitable for mass production in the near future - or whether the household helper of the future will remain human.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.