The last real master coaches Siezenheim

Siezenheim coach Peter Urbanek knew early on that Salzburg was his goal. As a child, the Linz native experienced the hype surrounding Austria. "I often went to the Lehener Stadion with my grandma and drank Otto Konrad-Ovomaltine," smiles the 36-year-old. His teaching degree finally brought him to the city of Mozart. As a footballer, the "last master's student in Salzburg" (after which the studies were reformed) experienced an early highlight: in 2007 - "still with hair" - he scored the winning goal in the Upper Austrian regional league title duel for Weißkirchen against Steyr in front of 7,000 spectators. After an unsuccessful six-month spell with second division side Schwanenstadt, his path led him to the club close to his violet heart, with whom he was promoted to the Westliga.