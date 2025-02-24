"Krone" series
The last real master coaches Siezenheim
Violett once brought Peter Urbanek, a native of Linz, to Salzburg. The teacher led Siezenheim to victory this year. He wants to keep his team in the top third of the Salzburg league.
Siezenheim coach Peter Urbanek knew early on that Salzburg was his goal. As a child, the Linz native experienced the hype surrounding Austria. "I often went to the Lehener Stadion with my grandma and drank Otto Konrad-Ovomaltine," smiles the 36-year-old. His teaching degree finally brought him to the city of Mozart. As a footballer, the "last master's student in Salzburg" (after which the studies were reformed) experienced an early highlight: in 2007 - "still with hair" - he scored the winning goal in the Upper Austrian regional league title duel for Weißkirchen against Steyr in front of 7,000 spectators. After an unsuccessful six-month spell with second division side Schwanenstadt, his path led him to the club close to his violet heart, with whom he was promoted to the Westliga.
The Maxglaner-by-choice took the coaching courses as a player before taking over Siezenheim in 2019. The former gray mouse, twelve years ago still in the last league, formed the club with a mini-budget into a Salzburg league fixed star.
Today, Urbanek (brand slogan: "I like working with people all day long, I'm not z'wider") knows for himself how much his job helps him in sport. Most recently, his players, who were desperate to have the ailing coach with them, celebrated the surprise victory in the "Stier" indoor classic. "Now we're outplayed, that's probably as good as it gets," grins the successful coach. The aim is to stay in the top third of the league in the spring - mostly without ex-professional Philipp Sturm, who is taking a career break.
