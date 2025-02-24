Completely out of control
Hobby footballer kicks referee into hospital
Trial in Eisenstadt: Because his deceased mother was allegedly insulted and the referee did nothing about it, a footballer in a lower league broke his ankle. Just like that.
It was the 53rd minute of the reserve match between SV-Lackenbach and SV Steinberg-Dörfl in Burgenland. The score is 8:1: A defending youngster from Dörfl, only 55 years old, pushes an opponent over from behind.
"I said Hu...kind (vulgar term, disguised, note) to him," said the Lackenbach number 16 at the trial in Eisenstadt. And the decisive match picked up speed.
"No. It was your mother," says the Turkish-born man who, "I don't know exactly how long ago", is an Austrian citizen. In any case, the interpreter translates well.
"Mothers are sacred here"
Because the offended player - "in our country, mothers are sacred" - had threatened to punch the verbal offender, he was shown a yellow card by referee Hermann Felber. Garnished with the words: "If you don't shut up, you're going to the showers." The sportsman continued to complain, so he was sent off.
44 days in a plaster cast
"I had everything under control," said the defendant, who took the momentum and took the referee's left ankle with his right full instep. A clean break! The game was abandoned and Felber spent 44 days in bed in a recumbent cast. 50 thrombosis injections later, the 61-year-old was at least able to drive again.
Reading the newspaper in the dock
The culprit followed the proceedings with a strange permanent grin. In between, he leafed through a newspaper in the dock. "Are you that bored?" asked Melanie Gschiel, the chairwoman of the jury panel. Scowling, he stopped.
The sentence - 18 months conditional imprisonment, a fine of 1800 euros and 6078 euros compensation for pain and suffering for the unfortunate, faultless referee - is not final. The Burgenland Football Association had already banned the kicker for 60 matches. At 58, he is allowed to kick again - even against the ball.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.