CO₂ border levy: many importers exempt

From 2026, the CO₂ border tariffs are intended to protect European companies from unfair competition from countries that, unlike Europe, do not impose climate protection levies. The EU requires companies in the EU that import aluminium, cement, electricity, fertilizers, iron, steel or hydrogen to offset the CO₂ emissions in their imports via the levy. This is also intended to prevent the relocation of production to non-European countries. The levies are paid via emission certificates that importers have to purchase in Europe.