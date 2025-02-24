Frank Matt wants to continue setting green accents

A good four years after taking office, the ophthalmologist looks back on his time in office with great satisfaction. "I haven't regretted taking on the role of mayor for a single day or even an hour. I really enjoy the tasks." The cooperation with the municipalities in Leiblachtal works perfectly. The residents can look forward to a new train stop and, following the redesign of the pipeline, a better quality of life on the shores of Lake Constance. There is a new Bäumle children's home for the youngest citizens.