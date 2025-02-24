Strong increase
The bicycle has been in the fast lane since Corona
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on mobility. Five years after the outbreak of the pandemic, there are long-term effects on mobility: Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) has noted an increase in cycling and more people working from home.
Mobility surveys are available for five federal states (Upper Austria, Salzburg, Styria, Tyrol, Vorarlberg) as well as Graz, St. Pölten and the federal capital Vienna for the period after the pandemic and before the pandemic. "The mobility surveys of the federal states show a consistent trend in two areas: cycling has increased and the share of cars has decreased," summarizes VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger.
According to the VCÖ, cycling's share of mobility in Salzburg increased from eleven percent in 2012 to 13 percent in 2022. "During the pandemic, many people have discovered the bicycle as a means of transportation to get healthy exercise in everyday life. A cycling infrastructure offensive is needed in Austria to make the most of the trend towards cycling and the potential of electric bikes in everyday life," says Schwendinger.
More roads, but fewer car kilometers
As a result of lockdowns and exit restrictions, car traffic and the number of public transport passengers fell sharply. In 2020, cars covered 22.6 billion kilometers on Austria's freeways and expressways, 22.2 percent fewer kilometers than in 2019, the mobility organization VCÖ points out based on data from Asfinag. In 2023, cars drove 250 million kilometers less on the high-level road network than in 2019, despite the slightly - 16 kilometers - longer road network. The level of five years ago was only reached in the previous year. In previous years, car traffic on Austria's freeways and expressways increased every year.
"The proportion of people working from home is higher than before the pandemic, which is slowing down the increase in commuter traffic. In addition, the number of companies that have implemented mobility management has increased in recent years and thus increased the proportion of employees who come to work by public transport, bicycle and carpooling," VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger points out further changes.
