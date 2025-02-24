The bicycle has been in the fast lane since Corona

More roads, but fewer car kilometers

As a result of lockdowns and exit restrictions, car traffic and the number of public transport passengers fell sharply. In 2020, cars covered 22.6 billion kilometers on Austria's freeways and expressways, 22.2 percent fewer kilometers than in 2019, the mobility organization VCÖ points out based on data from Asfinag. In 2023, cars drove 250 million kilometers less on the high-level road network than in 2019, despite the slightly - 16 kilometers - longer road network. The level of five years ago was only reached in the previous year. In previous years, car traffic on Austria's freeways and expressways increased every year.