New Signa claim against Gusenbauer and Riess-Hahn

Signa Development in bankruptcy since December

The reorganization proceedings of Signa Development were converted into bankruptcy proceedings at the end of 2024. Some plots of land and properties in Vienna, Cologne, Wolfsburg and Frankfurt were sold. A good dozen properties are still there, negotiations are ongoing, standstill agreements have been agreed with banks or investors or "no stabilization measures" are necessary, according to the report. Of the registered claims of 2.2 billion euros, 1.52 billion have so far been recognized and 676.5 million disputed. According to the report, 87.4 million euros have been filed subsequently and will be examined until the beginning of March. There are also subordinated claims of 334.7 million euros.