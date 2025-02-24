After drug rumors
Justin Bieber reveals reason for his done look
Justin Bieber has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. Not only has the singer usually looked quite exhausted, but also as if he had lost his mind. But now the pop star is defending himself against nasty rumors that he is taking drugs and is mentally at the end of his rope.
Justin Bieber's fans in particular have been up in arms recently. The reason for this were pictures showing the former teen star emaciated and with deep circles under his eyes. In addition, a video taken at an event organized by Hailey Bieber's brand Rhode fuelled rumours that Bieber may have been taking drugs.
"Absolutely not true!"
But the singer, who turns 31 next month, is now putting an end to the speculation surrounding his health. "The recurring reports that Justin is taking hard drugs are absolutely not true," his spokesperson told TMZ. On the contrary: his protégé is currently "at the best point in his life".
Bieber is currently focused on "raising" his son Jack Blues (6 months) with his wife Hailey and is also working on new music.
Nasty rumors are "exhausting" for Bieber
As the spokesperson also explained, the last year has been "very transformative" for the new dad. He had "ended several close friendships and business relationships that were no longer helping him". Bieber's priority at the moment is his marriage, his daddy duties and the development of new music, which he is passionate about.
Nasty rumors that he is struggling with his mental and physical health are causing Bieber to feel downright exhausted, the spokesperson continued. This speculation is "exhausting and unfortunate, and shows that people continue to keep negative, offensive and damaging narratives alive despite the obvious truth."
Insiders also confirmed to "TMZ" that this is why Bieber looks so tired, because he spends nights in the studio while also "taking care of his son who can't sleep right now."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.