Shiffrin? “She’s glad that’s over now!”

"Others don't do 100 World Cup races"

"It just shows how difficult it is to win. It has felt like this so many times in my career that everyone expects me to be on top of the podium. But when I look at my competitors and all the other athletes, I know that only my very best performance will be good enough to win," explained the woman from Colorado. Shiffrin thanked her teammates, competitors, coaches and the entire World Cup. "A lot of things had to go right for me today and wrong for some others," she said.