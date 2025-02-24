This is her new goal
Shiffrin? “She’s glad that’s over now!”
100 World Cup victories - Mikaela Shiffrin is the most successful female alpine ski racer in history! One of her closest confidants is Kilian Albrecht from Vorarlberg, who has been with her for almost 15 years: "I think she's glad that's over now, that nobody calls her on it anymore."
"It's not the records that drive me," the US American emphasized often enough. Unlike others, she tends to take the records in her stride. With her 100th victory in the World Cup, she has now reached a milestone that may last forever. However, it seems more important for Shiffrin to infect the next generation with her passion for the sport.
Her run of success had come to a halt after crashing in Cortina d'Ampezzo in the previous season and in Killington in November 2024. But after a two-month forced break due to an abdominal muscle injury and subsequent surgery, Shiffrin struck again in Sestriere in the first World Cup slalom after her comeback race and broke through the triple digits. Just the day before, she had completely messed up the giant slalom and missed out on qualifying for the second run in 33rd place.
"Others don't do 100 World Cup races"
"It just shows how difficult it is to win. It has felt like this so many times in my career that everyone expects me to be on top of the podium. But when I look at my competitors and all the other athletes, I know that only my very best performance will be good enough to win," explained the woman from Colorado. Shiffrin thanked her teammates, competitors, coaches and the entire World Cup. "A lot of things had to go right for me today and wrong for some others," she said.
"She accepted that, but records aren't that important to her," said Kilian Albrecht. "Others don't race 100 World Cup races. It's unbelievable what she has achieved."
More children and young people should be on the mountain
In the remaining weeks of the season, Shiffrin wants to get back to her top form and regain her self-confidence and confidence, especially in the giant slalom. There is no end in sight to her winning streak. Because she doesn't overexploit her own body, doesn't take senseless risks and sometimes skips races when she doesn't feel like it.
And Shiffrin has long since turned her attention to other things. To mark her 100th World Cup victory, she has teamed up with the US foundation "Share Winter" to raise 100,000 dollars for children and young people who have been denied access to snow sports. "I see these 100 wins as an opportunity to get more people excited about the sport and inspire more passion," said Shiffrin, emphasizing that not everyone was as fortunate as she was. "Helping Share Winter get more kids on the mountain is really important. This is much bigger than me winning 100 races. That makes this 100th win one of the most significant for me."
