Rapid: Now a historic false start is perfect!

The historic worst start to a spring in the history of the green-white Bundesliga team, 51 years after all, is perfect. After the defeats against Wolfsberg (1:3) and in the derby (1:2), Rapid also lost 2:1 at LASK yesterday - and suddenly the Klauß squad is in the thick of it instead of just in it: but no longer in the title race for the time being, but in the battle for the top six. Rapid are still three points ahead of LASK in fifth place and four ahead of Blau Weiß Linz - but have lost the direct duel against both.