This has never happened before
Rapid: Now a historic false start is perfect!
This has never happened before! Rapid slipped to their third defeat of the spring with a 2-1 defeat at LASK. Now even dropping out of the top 6 is not impossible.
The historic worst start to a spring in the history of the green-white Bundesliga team, 51 years after all, is perfect. After the defeats against Wolfsberg (1:3) and in the derby (1:2), Rapid also lost 2:1 at LASK yesterday - and suddenly the Klauß squad is in the thick of it instead of just in it: but no longer in the title race for the time being, but in the battle for the top six. Rapid are still three points ahead of LASK in fifth place and four ahead of Blau Weiß Linz - but have lost the direct duel against both.
Yesterday, Rapid had LASK under control for 30 minutes, 11:2 shots on goal expressed their dominance, but it was a pointless art. The Viennese were harmless in attack. Which wouldn't have been a problem. But as in the derby (Auer), a careless mistake led to the defeat: Oswald, who was standing in for the suspended Sangare, lost the ball in midfield while building up the play and Lang ran clear - 0:1 (31').
Only debutant showed up
And after the changeover, nothing went right for Rapid in the first 25 minutes, collective uncertainty prevailed and they hardly came out of their own half in a controlled manner. Only a Seidl shot, which LASK goalie Lawal deflected onto the bar, caused alarm again (73'). Bello did better with his thousand-gulden hammer - 0:2 (78').
Klauß tried again with a back three in the final period, bringing on new signing Radulovic after Wurmbrand - the debutant also scored to make it 1-2 (91'). But that was too late.
Which is why Klauß's conclusion sounded like after the 1:2 derby: "We're robbing ourselves of the reward, inviting the opponent in, giving the games away." And that for the third time in a row. Now the hat is on fire. Klauß: "We're not looking up or down - we're just looking at ourselves."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.