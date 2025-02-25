Hartberg draws a line under the “Caribbean curse”

Money from speculative losses has reappeared

But back to the financial situation: Hartberg once hit the headlines because four million euros from the sale of the savings bank were sunk with speculation in the Caribbean, falling for billionaire fraudster Bernie Madoff. The Green Party member Christoph Wallner, formerly a consumer protection activist, has been working on the issue for a long time - and has good news just before the election: Thanks to tenacious investigators from the USA, almost all of the money from the Madoff affair that was thought to be lost has been recovered - almost 94 percent to be precise! Hartberg will also get a significant portion back.