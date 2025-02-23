Hauser twelfth in mass start, gala for Norwegians

For Hauser, it was the best individual result of the championships held in Switzerland for the first time on the day after her surprising fourth place with the ÖSV women's relay team. The 2021 mass start world champion put in a good skiing performance, but missed twice in her first attempt. "That's just too much and I was always a bit behind," explained Hauser. This was followed by another miss in the prone position and one in the final standing stage.