Gym dangers
Spring fitness without the hassle of hidden costs
Registration and chip fees, administration costs and service fees: There are plenty of pitfalls lurking when signing a gym membership contract. To avoid losing your motivation to exercise, you should also pay attention to inconspicuous clauses.
As soon as the days get longer and the outside temperatures get milder again, the desire to exercise and do sport increases. Those who want to exercise regularly usually opt for a gym membership. "Many gyms are tempting with cheap offers. There are a few things you should bear in mind so that a visit to the gym doesn't turn into a cost trap," advises Christian Koisser, consumer protection expert at the Burgenland Chamber of Labor.
Location is the be-all and end-all
A gym in the immediate vicinity increases motivation to train regularly. "Make sure it has good public transport connections and free parking. The opening hours should also fit in with your daily routine," says Koisser. Before signing a contract, he recommends a trial training session to check the atmosphere, availability of equipment and cleanliness. The qualification of the staff is also essential. After all, competent trainers can have a significant impact on training success: "There should also be enough space to avoid frustration caused by overcrowded rooms."
Read the small print
Before signing, new customers should always study the contract carefully with regard to duration, notice period and any additional fees. Automatic renewals are only permitted if the studio explicitly states this: "Ideally, you should pay monthly to remain flexible. Also clarify whether extraordinary termination is possible in the event of illness or injury."
How consumer protection can help
The Chamber of Labor successfully took legal action against inadmissible contractual obligations, as according to the Supreme Court, excessive contract periods of 16 months or more are not permitted. Flat-rate service fees without clear consideration were also prohibited. Thanks to a collection campaign by the AK, over 20,000 fitness customers have already received a total of one million euros back.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
