Spring fitness without the hassle of hidden costs

Location is the be-all and end-all

A gym in the immediate vicinity increases motivation to train regularly. "Make sure it has good public transport connections and free parking. The opening hours should also fit in with your daily routine," says Koisser. Before signing a contract, he recommends a trial training session to check the atmosphere, availability of equipment and cleanliness. The qualification of the staff is also essential. After all, competent trainers can have a significant impact on training success: "There should also be enough space to avoid frustration caused by overcrowded rooms."