Niedecken: “Bob Dylan is a polymath”

You had your musical awakening with Bob Dylan as a child or early teenager. Was Dylan a new dawn for you in the 60s, when everything in Germany and Austria was all about the perfect post-war world and casual pop songs dominated? Did he bring in the necessary edges?

Until the Beatles came along, I wasn't interested in music at all. There was church music, hiking and marching music and pop songs. The old people listened to jazz and Dixie sounds. There was nothing for us youngsters. When I was 13, the second Beatles single came out. It had "From Me To You" on one side and "Thank You Girl" on the other. What was that? Then we saw what they looked like in Bravo. What's more, they did everything themselves and there was no pop guy dancing in front of the big band. That all impressed us. We played Scouts in the Forest and the next day Beatles. A year or two later, Dylan came along with "Like A Rolling Stone" and that song completely blew me away. As a fan of Paul McCartney, I naturally played bass in the first project - what else? We were playing a concert at a school party and our singer at the time canceled because he was finishing school. But he brought "Like A Rolling Stone" with him and had written out the lyrics and translated them into German. Then we heard it and I realized that someone else had to play bass. I wanted to write songs like the guy with the sunglasses. That was my big bang. The Beatles were my first role models. You dressed like them and tried to grow your hair long, which wasn't easy at boarding school. But "Like A Rolling Stone" starts with a hit on the snare and then it takes off. It still gives me goosebumps today. That song changed everything. Dylan sang about things we had absolutely no idea about. Incredible combinations of words that the Beatles didn't have at the beginning. They were more like pop lyrics.