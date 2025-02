Pogacar dominates UAE Tour – Konrad in the top 10

Konrad lost four minutes in a week to the Slovenian Pogacar, who had led the tour in the home country of his team's main sponsor Emirates since the third stage. Upper Austrian Rainer Kepplinger finished 13th overall, 5:22 minutes behind. Decathlon captain Felix Gall was unable to keep up with the leaders in the finale after a crash on Friday, the consequences of which he was still feeling according to the team. The East Tyrolean finished his first race of the season in 18th place overall (+7:09 min.).