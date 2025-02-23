Threatening email to authorities
Musk asks: “What did you do last week?”
Tech billionaire Elon Musk is continuing his radical dismissal policy in US government agencies. In an email to all federal employees, he calls for all tasks completed in a week to be reported. "Failure to respond will be considered termination," he threatened.
The government employees' union (AFGE) reacted with shock. It immediately announced that it would legally challenge "unlawful terminations of our members and federal employees across the country".
The actions of Musk and the Trump administration once again show "their sheer contempt" for civil servants and their important work.
"High-flying billionaire hasn't done an hour of service"
It is "cruel and disrespectful" to force public servants to justify themselves to "this high-flying, privileged, unelected billionaire who hasn't done a single hour of honest service to the state in his entire life," AFGE chief Everett Kelley scolded.
Trump gives Musk a free hand
Trump has tasked Musk with reducing government spending and has practically given him a free hand.
A committee called Doge (Department of Government Efficiency), which is attached to the White House, was formed for this purpose.
Musk is driving forward the restructuring of the state apparatus in Trump's name - including mass redundancies.
At a conference of the American right near the capital Washington, Trump said: "We are firing all unnecessary, incompetent and corrupt bureaucrats from the federal workforce. That's what we're doing." He wanted to keep "the best people", not the "worst".
Trump: Elon should "be even more aggressive"
In general, Musk should be "more aggressive" in his efforts to streamline federal agencies and cut costs. "Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him be more aggressive," Trump wrote in capital letters on his social network Truth Social. "Remember, we have a country to save, but ultimately to make it bigger than ever before. MAGA!"
