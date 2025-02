Three gold medals in Salzburg despite flu epidemic

Success in a hurry

So it was left to the Walser fixed stars and defending champions Isa Bektemirov (up to 67 kilos) and Markus Ragginger (up to 97 kilos) to take their titles. Nevertheless, Ragginger took 1:51 minutes in the final against Lukas Gastl from Inzing - his longest fight of the tournament. This even allowed a comment from the coach during the fight, eliciting an encouraging "keep it up!" from sports director Florian Marchl in the corner. Fortunately, URV Bad Vigaun wrestler Sebastian Schachl, who is often active in the Walser performance center, took the third title up to 60 kilos, turning his final against Kilian Begle (KSK Klaus) with a spirited performance in a manner worth seeing.