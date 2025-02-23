Styrian SPÖ leader wants an upper asylum limit

Following the terrorist attack in Villach a week ago, Styrian SPÖ Chairman Max Lercher does not want to simply go back to business as usual: The public security system no longer worked for the citizens, he said, because it had been cut to pieces for years, especially by the ÖVP. More police and judicial staff are urgently needed so that asylum procedures can be processed faster and deportations can be carried out more quickly in the event of negative decisions.