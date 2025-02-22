"Want to stop the killing"
Trump: Meeting between Putin and Zelensky necessary after all
Following recent fierce criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, US President Donald Trump now believes that a direct meeting between Zelenskyi and Russian President Vladimir Putin is necessary after all.
"President Putin and President Zelenskyi will have to meet," Trump said on Friday with regard to possible talks on a ceasefire at the White House. "Because you know what? We want to stop the killing of millions of people."
Meanwhile, Kiev said on Saturday that negotiations on a raw materials agreement between the USA and Ukraine were not yet ready to be signed.
Tougher tone towards Ukraine for days
Trump made his comments on Friday after previously saying that the Ukrainians had nothing in their hands that could contribute to talks on ending the war. He had had very good talks with Kremlin leader Putin, but "not so good talks with Ukraine", he had said. "They have nothing on their hands, but they are playing hardball. But we're not going to let that continue."
Shortly beforehand, the right-wing populist had said in an interview with Fox News that Zelensky's participation in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine was "not very important". Russia launched its major attack on Ukraine three years ago, on February 24.
This week, Trump had significantly toughened his tone towards Ukraine. He described Zelensky as a "dictator without elections" and accused him of being partly responsible for the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. For his part, Zelensky described Trump as a victim of Russian disinformation.
Backing away from a confrontational course
With his most recent statements, however, Trump appeared to back away somewhat from his previous confrontational course towards Zelensky. At the meeting with journalists in the Oval Office, he now said of Ukraine: "They are very courageous, in every way you can imagine."
According to Trump's assessment, Putin is under no pressure whatsoever to enter into a peace agreement with Ukraine. "He doesn't need an agreement, because if he did, he would take the whole country (Ukraine)," Trump continued on Friday.
Hope for an agreement on natural resources soon
Trump also commented on negotiations on a raw materials agreement with Ukraine. Kiev would "hopefully in the near future" sign an agreement granting Washington preferential access to Ukrainian natural resources. Despite the escalation of their tensions, Washington and Kiev are continuing to negotiate the agreement, which would give the USA access to strategically important raw materials in Ukraine in return for security guarantees.
However, Ukrainian sources familiar with the negotiations said on Saturday that Zelenskyi was "not ready" to sign the agreement in its current form. "We are still trying to make changes," they said.
Peace "cannot be imposed"
Meanwhile, Trump accused French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer of doing nothing to end the war. Both politicians are expected to meet separately at the White House next week.
Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez warned ahead of his upcoming trip to Kiev that peace in Ukraine and security in Europe "cannot be imposed". A "just and lasting peace" requires the participation of Ukraine and Europe, Sánchez demanded.
Meanwhile, Selensky called on the allies in Europe to step up their efforts to end the war in Ukraine. "Europe must and can do much more to ensure that there really is peace in Ukraine," said Selenskyj in his evening video address on Friday. An end to the war with Russia was "possible", as Ukraine and its partners in Europe had "clear proposals".
Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov traveled to the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine to visit troops. According to information from the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, the Russian armed forces were recently able to make further territorial gains in the Luhansk region.
