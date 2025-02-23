"You're much more likely to freeze if you're clothed"

"We have leased a private lake for our wakeboarding school in Steyregg. We also use it for the ice bathing courses," says Sabine Fetz. "There are no problems with spectators there. However, a lot of ice bathers also use Lake Plesching, where it is certainly advisable to wear swimwear." However, she also knows that it is much more pleasant to dive into the icy waters without a bikini or swimming trunks: "You are much more likely to freeze when clothed than when naked. This is due to our skin's protective mechanism."