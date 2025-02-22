1 year after the fire: “No evidence that the man is alive”

All that remained of the three-storey wooden house at the foot of the Hochschwab was rubble and ashes. It burned down completely in February 2024. From the outset, it was suspected that an elderly couple who had lived there for more than 50 years had died in the flames. After fire investigators from the Styrian State Office of Criminal Investigation had spent almost two days digging through mountains of burnt wood, sometimes by hand and on all fours, human remains were also found.