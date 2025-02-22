Despite missing DNA
1 year after the fire: “No evidence that the man is alive”
One year on, it is certain: the tenant died in the devastating fire in a house in Thörl, Upper Styria, and her DNA has been found. But not that of her husband, a mountaineering legend. However, the investigators do not believe that he is still alive.
All that remained of the three-storey wooden house at the foot of the Hochschwab was rubble and ashes. It burned down completely in February 2024. From the outset, it was suspected that an elderly couple who had lived there for more than 50 years had died in the flames. After fire investigators from the Styrian State Office of Criminal Investigation had spent almost two days digging through mountains of burnt wood, sometimes by hand and on all fours, human remains were also found.
It took almost a year, but now the DNA report from Innsbruck forensic medicine is available. It confirms that the woman living in the old farmhouse did indeed die. However, the DNA of the man, an 83-year-old mountaineering legend at the time of the fire, could not be determined from the bone fragments found.
Wanted man wanted
He is therefore still officially considered missing. The public prosecutor's office in Leoben has issued a search warrant. However, investigators confirmed to the "Krone" that there are no indications that the man is still alive. The actions in the run-up to that night in February suggest that the couple deliberately died together. Due to the sheer destruction caused by the fire, it is also not surprising that the Styrian's DNA was not found.
The tragic incident triggered much speculation in the region right from the start. It was said that the couple should move out of their beloved, remote house on the Zwainerberg. Now some are annoyed that new rumors are "tarnishing" the reputation of the renowned mountaineer.
If you find yourself in an exceptional psychological situation, please contact: Telefonseelsorge 142, PsyNot crisis hotline 0800 44 99 33, Männerotruf 0800 246 247.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.