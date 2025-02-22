Vorteilswelt
Paul George in focus

Playing badly, posting ostentatiously – is he allowed to do that?

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 09:15

Understandable outrage or artificially created retort morality debate? A picture of NBA player Paul George is currently fueling precisely this discussion. The fundamental question behind it: Is he allowed to post ostentatiously with his wife while things are going badly in sport?

Background: Paul George moved to the Philadelphia 76ers at the start of the season and was presented as a title guarantee for the team. The expectations were not fulfilled. The 76ers fell far short of expectations. They recently suffered six defeats in a row, losing eight of their last nine games.

Luxury and the "perfect life"
And it is precisely into this sporting malaise that the supposed savior bursts in with a vacation photo that seems to be soaked in luxury, splendor and "perfect life" elements. He is indulging in the "dolce vita" with his wife in the Caribbean.

"Better on vacation than at court"
The morality and decadence debate had barely been posted before it was in full swing. In the argumentative corners: on the one hand the "He's taking the piss, playing badly and showing off" camp, on the other the "Why shouldn't he be allowed to go on vacation just because things are going badly in sport?" faction. Perhaps 76ers fans can agree on the following viewpoint of a commenting user, which seems at least somewhat pragmatic: "I'd rather see Paul George on vacation than on the court at the moment."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

