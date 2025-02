Yamal admits: “Impossible! No way”

Although the brilliant left-footer will only be 18 in July, he can already call himself European champion, Spanish champion and Spanish Super Cup winner. And, incidentally, "Golden Boy", best European Championship youngster and player of the month for September 2024 in Spain's top division. And his career is just getting off the ground. And will probably be associated with Barca - the club "to which I owe everything" - for a long time to come.