“Terrible character!” Vini should go to the Saudis

"That would be the best thing for Barca," says Gaspart in a recent interview with the Saudi newspaper "Al-Eqtisadiah": "I hope the offer from Saudi Arabia is good enough for Vinicius and he accepts it." Gaspert's Barca heart is obviously beating at full speed when he thinks of Vini. A departure from Real "would be the best thing for Barca", says the 80-year-old, who was at the helm of the "Blaugrana" from 2000 to 2003. Why would it be the best? "Vinicius is a very fast player with an impressive dribbling ability and a terrible character."