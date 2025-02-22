Ex-Barca boss hopes
“Terrible character!” Vini should go to the Saudis
He is characterized by "impressive dribbling and a terrible character". Ex-Barca president Joan Gaspart (80) rants against Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior and hopes in the same breath that he will be drawn to Saudi Arabia.
"That would be the best thing for Barca," says Gaspart in a recent interview with the Saudi newspaper "Al-Eqtisadiah": "I hope the offer from Saudi Arabia is good enough for Vinicius and he accepts it." Gaspert's Barca heart is obviously beating at full speed when he thinks of Vini. A departure from Real "would be the best thing for Barca", says the 80-year-old, who was at the helm of the "Blaugrana" from 2000 to 2003. Why would it be the best? "Vinicius is a very fast player with an impressive dribbling ability and a terrible character."
Offer rejected
However, Gaspert is unlikely to have high hopes of his wishes (or dreams) being fulfilled in the near future. Just a few days ago, the media reported that Vini had turned down an offer. The club Al-Ahli SFC is said to have actually tried to lure "Vini" away from Real to Saudi Arabia. No concrete figures are circulating, but it is said that Vinicius would have been the most expensive player ever if the deal had gone through.
Making history
A month ago, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti had already commented on the recurring rumors about a possible transfer of Vinicius to the desert. "I've heard from him that he's very happy in Madrid, especially because he wants to make history here with Real," said the cult coach.
Looks like Joan Gaspert - whose retirement in 2003 left FC Barcelona in acute danger of relegation - will have to hope for a while yet ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.