Doctors: Pope Francis not out of danger

The 88-year-old Francis is trying to be transparent about his state of health. He is aware that his condition is serious. "The Pope wants us to always tell the truth," explained Alfieri in reference to the daily press releases published about the Pope's condition. The pontiff is aware that his health situation is serious. "Sometimes he lacks breath, which is not a pleasant feeling," Alfieri explains. However, the Pope does not depend on any respiratory equipment, he says, he feeds himself with appetite. His personal nurse Massimiliano Strappetti is always at his side.