Tate McRae inspires with her third album

Songs from the inside

The modern electro-pop sound is mixed with R&B and hip-hop influences and is partly reminiscent of the early pop sound of the 2000s. At the time, Spears was enjoying great success with songs such as "I'm A Slave 4 U", "Toxic" and "Gimme More". No wonder several media outlets have dubbed McRae the "Britney Spears of Gen Z". But the Canadian can also do things differently: in the guitar ballad "Nostalgia", she sings melancholically about her parents and things they regretted in life. "Daddy studied law and could have been an architect. Now he's 60 and wonders what happened to the big dream," she says in the final song. However, the musician admits that not all the facts are true: "He's 53 and was really offended when he heard the lyrics."