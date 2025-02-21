Vorteilswelt
Party conference and posts

Dispute forgotten: NEOS enter Zuckerl 2.0

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 14:20

On January 3, Beate Meinl-Reisinger gave a statesmanlike speech to cancel the first Zuckerl. Seven weeks later, all disagreements have been forgiven and forgotten: The NEOS clear the way for the three-party coalition. The "Krone" knows who will govern for the Pinks.

0 Kommentare

This is set to happen in just one week: on Friday, February 28, the Pinken party is inviting members to take part in a member survey. As the party confirmed to the "Krone": "Yes, the date has been set for the coalition consultation." Whether and when frontwoman Beate Meinl-Reisinger will make an official commitment in advance was not yet known. 

Black-Red entices with ministerial posts
Most recently, there had been speculation that the Black-Red party might entice the NEOS with two ministerial posts (education and justice or foreign policy). The candidates: Meinl-Reisinger herself and - surprisingly - Christoph Wiederkehr.

Explosive: the previous deputy mayor of Vienna is not due to be re-elected as the top candidate for the Vienna elections until tomorrow, Saturday. Is a new candidate being put forward at such short notice? Often mentioned: Yannick Shetty.

An old acquaintance is also likely to return: Sepp Schellhorn is to become State Secretary for Tourism and (De)Regulation. According to political insiders, the aim is to secure the approval of the controversial former mandate holder and previous critic of the "Zuckerl" option.

Posts already allocated
This means that the future government is roughly in place, as the "Krone" already reported: Chancellor Christian Stocker will probably be joined by Alexander Wrabetz as red finance minister alongside the pink representatives, Sven Hergovich could become transport minister and ÖGB vice-president Korinna Schumann social affairs minister. In the ÖVP, Klaudia Tanner (Defense), Norbert Totschnig (Agriculture) and Gerhard Karner (Interior) are considered fixed starters.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kommentare
