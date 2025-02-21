Hollywood star suffers
Alec Baldwin reveals his PTSD diagnosis
"The year was just awful." Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has revealed that he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the fatal accident on the set of the film Rust.
In the new reality series "The Baldwins", produced by his family, the 66-year-old talks in detail for the first time about the psychological consequences of the tragedy.
The actor reflects on the accidental death of camerawoman Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally injured by a firearm Baldwin was holding during filming in 2021. His wife Hilaria Baldwin in particular provides deep insights into the emotional strain on her husband.
Dark moments
"He was diagnosed with PTSD, and in his darkest moments he says: 'If an accident had to happen that day, why am I still here? Why couldn't it be me?'" she quotes him as saying in an interview with People.
I'm happier when I'm asleep than when I'm awake.
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin himself describes the difficult time after the incident: "I'm happier when I'm asleep than when I'm awake," he confesses in a scene from the episode, which airs on February 23. The situation is still "surreal" for him and hard to comprehend. "The year was just awful," says the actor.
His wife Hilaria describes how much she has been affected by her husband's suffering: "You wake up in the morning and think: 'Oh God, why did I wake up?"
While filming the movie "Rust" in October 2021, 42-year-old camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was fatally injured in the US state of New Mexico when a shot was fired from a prop gun operated by Baldwin. A real bullet had been lodged in the Colt. The actor was charged with involuntary manslaughter. In July 2024, the judge dismissed the case.
