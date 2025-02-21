Maco: Production up and running again after major fire

The fire broke out on February 6 at around 10.30 pm. 150 firefighters were deployed. The fire was quickly brought under control and the "fire out" was announced the next morning. The operation was particularly challenging for the fire department due to the chemicals stored in the company. Containers for caustic soda, nitric acid and hydrochloric acid partially burst as a result of the fire. According to the city of Salzburg, 60,000 liters of acid and lye leaked out and mixed with the extinguishing water. Most of it ended up in the dense cellar.