Serious accusations
Nicolas Cage: Ex sues star and his son
Nicolas Cage is in trouble with his former partner: Christina Fulton has filed a lawsuit in California against the Hollywood star and their son Weston Coppola Cage (34).
Among other things, Fulton is accusing her son of assault. He attacked and seriously injured her in an argument, US media reported, citing the court documents. The case concerns an incident in April of last year.
Ex with serious accusations against Cage
In the lawsuit, the ex-model now accuses Nicolas Cage of ignoring concerns about their son's mental health and instead encouraging his behavior before the incident.
Their lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of California and quoted by People magazine, states: "Weston has a long history of mental disorders and violence and has injured numerous people."
And further: "Nicolas was aware of Weston's history and yet failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others."
Allegations "absurd and unfounded"
Nicolas Cage's lawyer, Brian Wolf, dismissed the allegations as "absurd and unfounded". Cage could not control the behavior of his 34-year-old son and was not responsible for his alleged attack on Fulton, the lawyer told the Los Angeles Times in a statement.
The Cage ex is demanding damages of an undisclosed amount from the actor and her son in her civil lawsuit. According to Fulton, she suffered serious injuries in connection with the incident last April, which resulted in expensive treatment costs. They also damaged her career as a model and actress.
Weston Cage was arrested in connection with the incident in April a few months later and released on bail. The 34-year-old had denied the accusation of assault. There have been no proceedings to date.
