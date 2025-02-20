Sea of lights in Vienna
Thousands of candles in solidarity for Ukraine
Late on Thursday afternoon, numerous people gathered on St. Stephen's Square in Vienna - for a sea of lights in solidarity with Ukraine. Because even three years after the start of the escalation of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the effects on the civilian population are still devastating.
The large-scale rally is intended as a reminder of the terrible conditions of children in war and as a sign of hope. After all, 12.7 million people are currently in need of humanitarian aid. This was announced by the aid organization CARE on Thursday.
Millions of people still on the run
Around 6.8 million people are on the run and 3.6 million people are displaced within their homes. The number of civilian casualties is estimated at more than 12,000, including over 2,400 children. Tens of thousands are injured.
1.5 million houses destroyed
In addition, over 1.5 million houses have been destroyed in intensified attacks by Russia and the conquest of further areas in the east of the country, reports Diakonie in a press release. Ukraine has survived over 4,000 attacks on schools and over 1,300 attacks on hospitals.
People in the country are struggling with the challenges of war on a daily basis. The worst thing about living in war is the constant threat and the losses.
Katharina Lehner von der Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe
Daily challenges
Ukrainians in the war zone depend on food distributions and hygiene packages every day. Older people and families with children in particular would be found at the distribution points. "People in the country are struggling with the challenges of war every day. The worst thing about living in war is the constant threat and the losses," says Katharina Lehner from Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe, who was last in Ukraine in February 2024.
Solidarity with Ukraine more important than ever
"Trump's approach to a peace solution causes more fear than it helps. That is why it is now more important than ever to make our solidarity with Ukraine clear and not to let up in our aid," added Caritas, referring to negotiations between President Donald Trump's US administration and Russia without the involvement of Ukraine.
Conditions remain precarious
The Austrian development organization Jugend Eine Welt has also been helping the suffering population with its project partners on the ground since the start of the war. The focus is on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, where it works with the Don Bosco Sisters to care for families in need. Thousands are living there in precarious conditions, with some of their homes severely damaged by the bombing, the organization reports in a press release.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
