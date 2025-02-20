Focus on health and care

Reliable and clean

In the care sector, he once again announced a facility in every municipality. He rejected the FPÖ criticism that these could also be "park benches" as "polemic". On the subject of asylum and migration, the head of the province spoke out against polarization, instead calling for sensible integration. He wants to talk to the municipalities again about measures to ease the financial burden. Doskozil insists on "reliability and cleanliness" from politicians.