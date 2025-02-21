Burgenland Energie offers new tariffs

The CEO also emphasizes the fan club once again. "By joining an energy community, such as our partner 'Fanclub Burgenland Energieunabhängig', you can reduce the tariff to 10 cents per kilowatt hour whenever we generate electricity with wind or photovoltaic systems in Burgenland," says Sharma. A follow-up product will also be introduced for gas on April 1. The new standard natural gas tariff "Optima Gas Unabhängig 4.0+" will be 6.37 cents per kilowatt hour without a 1,000 euro bonus.