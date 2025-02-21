Switch now
Burgenland Energie offers new tariffs
There is great uncertainty on the energy markets. Offers from the regional energy supplier are now intended to counteract this.
According to Burgenland Energie CEO Stephan Sharma, there are new "independence offers" in response to the current situation: "We are increasing energy security through greater energy independence."
In detail, this means that the fixed electricity tariff "Optima Unabhängig 3.0+" ends at the end of March and will be replaced by "Optima Unabhängig 4.0+". This tariff will also be valid for one year and reduce the net electricity price to 12.55 cents/kWh. "However, customers must actively switch," explains Sharma.
The CEO also emphasizes the fan club once again. "By joining an energy community, such as our partner 'Fanclub Burgenland Energieunabhängig', you can reduce the tariff to 10 cents per kilowatt hour whenever we generate electricity with wind or photovoltaic systems in Burgenland," says Sharma. A follow-up product will also be introduced for gas on April 1. The new standard natural gas tariff "Optima Gas Unabhängig 4.0+" will be 6.37 cents per kilowatt hour without a 1,000 euro bonus.
Sharma also recommends "Pumpen Peter" to customers once again. For heat pumps, just ask! Point number 3 is photovoltaic systems.
"The best photovoltaic electricity is the one you use yourself," says Sharma. "It increases independence. One solution to this is the all-round carefree storage package "SpeicherSissi", which allows you to massively increase the degree of self-consumption of your PV electricity and reduce the amount fed into the grid."
